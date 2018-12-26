Allentown pops with color

ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise
December 26, 2018
Ashley De Silva was commissioned by RE360 to bring her unique style to Allentown for a mural on the side of 831 East Warrington Avenue, one of three public art project recently completed in Allentown. See Local News for more information.
