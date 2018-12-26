ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Allentown pops with color

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

December 26, 2018

Ashley De Silva was commissioned by RE360 to bring her unique style to Allentown for a mural on the side of 831 East Warrington Avenue, one of three public art project recently completed in Allentown. See Local News for more information.













 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2018 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 12/29/2018 07:22