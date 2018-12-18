ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Real estate transactions for issue of December 18, 2018

 
December 18, 2018



16th Ward

Estate of Mary Punjack to Daniel Fitzgerald at 301 Flack St. for $38,400.

Robert Muraczewski to Lei Zhao and Xiaozhu Chu at 2219 Jane St. for $330,000.

Matthew Stark to G Squared Capital L.P. at 2313 Sarah St. for $445,000.

17th Ward

Erik Thiessen to Changliu Liu at 18 S. 18th St. for $398,000.

Valerie Green to William and Deborah Gadd trustee at 1904 Shamokin St. for $51,000.

18th Ward

SRK Housing LLC to Key Point Real Estate LLC at 433 Kathleen St. for $82,500.

SRK Housing LLC to Key Point Real Estate LLC at 400 Kingsboro St. for $82,500.

Estate of Mildred Steiner to I Fix Bricks LLC at 914 Lillian St. for $8,000.

19th Ward

Michael Smith to Cindy Balint at 482 Bradley St. for $595,000.

Barbara Klewien et al. to Pennsylvania State Employee Credit Union at 116-1/2 Natchez St. for $6,005 by sheriff's deed.

Duke Realty Investments LLC to Pittsburgh Property Buyer LLC at 475 Norton St. for $77,000.

PB Property Development Inc. to Kirk Vroman at 190 Southern Ave. for $235,000.

29th Ward

Margaret Pittas to James Miller at 1524 Amanda Ave. for $30,000.

Bryan Runski et al. to Anand Sriramagiri at 115 Birmingham Ave. for $52,118.

Edward Chirum to David and Susan Marinelli at 47 Carrick Ave. for $18,000.

Ryan Evarts to Brittany Hughes at 2208 Dellrose St. for $107,000.

Juanita SueGary Fordyce to International Real Estate Consulting LLC at 208 Meredith St. for $7,000.

Andrew Tice Jr. to James Richard Barrie and Nicolas Ascencion Hernandez at 405 Merritt Ave. for $127,000.

30th Ward

Tahal Darji to TulaPup LLC at 123 Charles St. for $17,000.

Mt. Oliver

Housing & Urban Development to Kevin Campbell at 304 Giffin Ave. for $29,500.

Charity Chewe to Priscilla Nyirenda at 339 Quincy St. for $4,500.

Nigel Lamont to Eric and Jennifer Booth Henerlau trustee at 107 Rustic Ave. for $17,000.

 
Reader Comments
(0)

