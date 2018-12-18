Real estate transactions for issue of December 18, 2018
December 18, 2018
16th Ward
Estate of Mary Punjack to Daniel Fitzgerald at 301 Flack St. for $38,400.
Robert Muraczewski to Lei Zhao and Xiaozhu Chu at 2219 Jane St. for $330,000.
Matthew Stark to G Squared Capital L.P. at 2313 Sarah St. for $445,000.
17th Ward
Erik Thiessen to Changliu Liu at 18 S. 18th St. for $398,000.
Valerie Green to William and Deborah Gadd trustee at 1904 Shamokin St. for $51,000.
18th Ward
SRK Housing LLC to Key Point Real Estate LLC at 433 Kathleen St. for $82,500.
SRK Housing LLC to Key Point Real Estate LLC at 400 Kingsboro St. for $82,500.
Estate of Mildred Steiner to I Fix Bricks LLC at 914 Lillian St. for $8,000.
19th Ward
Michael Smith to Cindy Balint at 482 Bradley St. for $595,000.
Barbara Klewien et al. to Pennsylvania State Employee Credit Union at 116-1/2 Natchez St. for $6,005 by sheriff's deed.
Duke Realty Investments LLC to Pittsburgh Property Buyer LLC at 475 Norton St. for $77,000.
PB Property Development Inc. to Kirk Vroman at 190 Southern Ave. for $235,000.
29th Ward
Margaret Pittas to James Miller at 1524 Amanda Ave. for $30,000.
Bryan Runski et al. to Anand Sriramagiri at 115 Birmingham Ave. for $52,118.
Edward Chirum to David and Susan Marinelli at 47 Carrick Ave. for $18,000.
Ryan Evarts to Brittany Hughes at 2208 Dellrose St. for $107,000.
Juanita SueGary Fordyce to International Real Estate Consulting LLC at 208 Meredith St. for $7,000.
Andrew Tice Jr. to James Richard Barrie and Nicolas Ascencion Hernandez at 405 Merritt Ave. for $127,000.
30th Ward
Tahal Darji to TulaPup LLC at 123 Charles St. for $17,000.
Mt. Oliver
Housing & Urban Development to Kevin Campbell at 304 Giffin Ave. for $29,500.
Charity Chewe to Priscilla Nyirenda at 339 Quincy St. for $4,500.
Nigel Lamont to Eric and Jennifer Booth Henerlau trustee at 107 Rustic Ave. for $17,000.
