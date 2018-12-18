South Pittsburgh Christmas church services

South Pittsburgh churches have planned a variety of services for Christmas. Among the services planned are:

Grace Anglican Church, 319 West Sycamore Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15211, will hold a Christmas Eve Candlelight Mass on Monday, Dec. 24 at 11 p.m.

For more information, call 412-381-6020.

Hot Metal Bridge Faith Community, 2700 Jane Street, will hold services on December 23 at 10:30 a.m. and Christmas Eve beginning at 8 p.m.

For more information about the Hot Metal Bridge Faith Community, visit their website at: http://www.hotmetalbridge.com or call 412-481-4010.

Christmas Eve services at Pittsburgh Christian Fellowship, 407 Brownsville Road, will begin at 6 p.m.

A New Year’s Eve service is also planned for 6 p.m.

For more information about Pittsburgh Christian Fellowship, visit their website at: http://www.pittsburghchristianfellowship.org or call 412-381-4111.

South Side Presbyterian Church, South 20th and Sarah streets, will hold a Christmas Eve Candlelight service beginning at 7:30 p.m.

For more information about South Side Presbyterian Church, visit their website at: http://www.southsidechurchpittsburgh.org or call 412-431-0118.

Christmas Eve services at Trinity Lutheran Church, 601 Brownsville Road, will begin at 4:30 p.m. For more information about Trinity Lutheran Church, call 412-381-9215.