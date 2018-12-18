ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Lighting up Carrick with smiles

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

December 18, 2018

Boy Scouts Benjamin Kelly (left) and Daniel Kelly (right) from Troop 614 out of Stewart Avenue Lutheran Church were with City Councilman Anthony Coghill (center) and other members of their troop at Carrick's Light Up Night delivering popcorn orders.













 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2018 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018