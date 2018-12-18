ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Candlelight services in South Side

 
December 18, 2018



The South Side Presbyterian Church invites all for a Christmas Eve Candlelighting Service at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 24.

Each person attending will receive a candle, and as all the candles get lit from the flame of the Christ candle, prayers are offered that people’s souls would be lit as well from the flame of the Christ.

People are also invited to share a short time of good cheer with refreshments afterwards in the social hall. The Church is at S. 20th and Sarah streets and is fully handicap accessible.

For more information, call 412-431-0118.


 
