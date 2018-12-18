Baldwin Library will close Feb. 1 to prepare for move to new location

The Baldwin Borough Public Library will be temporarily closing on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019 to prepare for its upcoming move. The new library at Leland Center will be opening in March 2019.

In order to prepare for this move, the library will be closing its doors for a few weeks. Some important information for library patrons include:

• Starting on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019, Baldwin Library will no longer be a choice as a pickup location for new holds for users. Holds can be placed to be picked up at any library throughout Allegheny County.

• Any current holds/in-transit items can be picked up at the current library location until the library’s last day on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019.

• Contact the Baldwin Library to change a pickup location on any items.

• The library’s Book Drop to return items will be locked beginning on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019 at 5 p.m. After this day, all items must be returned to another library in Allegheny County.

• The library will be offering only a few select programs in January. Visit the library’s website for all programming information.

Sign up for the library’s email list or the library’s website for updates about the move including a grand opening date in March 2019. Additionally, updates will be posted on the library’s social media sites.

Contact the library with any additional questions. The new Baldwin Library is at: 5230 Wolfe Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15236. Directions to the new location can be found on the library’s website at: baldwinborolibrary.org/lelandmove