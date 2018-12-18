ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter

Start the new year with MessFest at Science Ctr.

 
December 18, 2018



MessFest, Carnegie Science Center’s one-of-a-kind tradition to kick off the New Year, is back. Free with general admission, the 13th annual messy celebration returns on Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019 and features the slimiest, yuckiest, and gooiest activities for visitors of all ages.

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., visitors get hands-on (literally) with the gooey substance Oobleck, share their creative side with finger painting, and enjoy a pudding “Pi” eating contest. The Egg Drop activity invites visitors to engineer a package for raw eggs that will protect their “egg-stronauts” as the eggs hurtle over a two-story drop. It’s fun for the whole family and, best of all, parents don’t have to clean up after their kids.

Visitors are advised: You will get messy, so don’t dress up. Along with activity tables, visitors can experience high-energy, grossly entertaining programs in the Science Center’s BodyStage, presented by Allegheny Health Network.

 
South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

