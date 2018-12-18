This week's So. Pgh. Housing Court hearings

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 19, at 8:00 a.m. in Pittsburgh Municipal Court:

• David Clark, 45 Greeley Street, 16th Ward, Code PM108.1.1.

• M&Y Pgh Rooms LLC, 430 Ruxton Street, 18th Ward, Code PM108.1.1.

The following Housing Court case is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 19, at 1:15 p.m. in Municipal District Judge James Motznik's Courtroom:

• Dunamis Capital Partners LLC, 248 Dilworth Street, 19th Ward, Codes 304.11, 304.7, 307.1.

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 19, at 1:30 p.m. in Municipal District Judge James Motznik's Courtroom:

• Paul Gionta, 430 Grace Street, 19th Ward, Code 302.4.

• City of Pittsburgh Property Dev., 317 Kearsarge Street, 19th Ward, Codes 302.4.

The following Housing Court case is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 20, at 1:30 p.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Sandra Chesmer, 424 Ariston Avenue, 29th Ward, Codes 302.4, 302.8, 307.1, 301.3.

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Friday, Dec. 21, at 9:00 a.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Mohammad Hossain and Jebun Neher, 41 Allen Street, 18th Ward, Code 925.06.

• Mohammad Hossain, 2 Millbridge Street, 18th Ward, Code PM302.3.

• Jebun Neher, 2 Millbridge Street, 18th Ward, Code PM302.3, PM304.13, PM304.11.

• Nora Grimes, 305 Millbridge Street, 18th Ward, Code 301.3.

• Catherine Maag, 904 St. Martin Street, 18th Ward, Code PM301.3.

• JLM International LLC, 215 Walter Street, 18th Ward, Codes 301.3, PM302.4.

• Kayla Szczerbiak, 129 Calhoun Avenue, 29th Ward, Code 302.8.

• 311 Charles Family Trust, 311 Charles Street, 30th Ward, Codes PM304.7, PM304.11, PM304.11.

• John Martin, 71 Georgia Street, 30th Ward, Code 301.3.

• Leonard Cain, 201 Jucunda Street, 30th Ward, Codes 301.3, PM302.4.

• Leona Stasko, 217 Jucunda Street, 30th Ward, Code 301.3.

•Dvar Institute, 229 Jucunda Street, 30th Ward, Code 301.3.

•Orlean and Vance Roberts, 0 Jucunda Street (14K-156), 30th Ward, Code 301.3.

•Patricia Chak, 330 McKinley Street, 30th Ward, Code 301.3.

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Friday, Dec. 21, at 9:15 a.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Industry Enterprises, 401 E. Warrington Avenue, 18th Ward, Code PM307.1.

• Albert Anthony and Donna Hedge-Anthony, 206 Freeland Street, 18th Ward, Code PM307.1.

• Lois and Vernon Dorsey, 210 Freeland Street, 18th Ward, Codes PM302.4, PM307.1.

• Dolly Corcoran, 914 Lillian Street, 18th Ward, Code PM304.7.

• Ferre Fuenmayor, 201 Alries Street, 29th Ward, Code 403.63.

• Bernard Bruchwalski, 419 Maytide Street, 29th Ward, Codes 302.4, 304.10.

• Ed Dice, 217 Moore Avenue, 30th Ward, Code PM307.1.

• James Bey, 248 Orchard Place, 30th Ward, Code PM307.1, 108.2.

• James and Vildes Bey, 248 Orchard Place, 30th Ward, Codes 304.7, 304.2.

All Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King's office (Mt. Oliver Borough and Pittsburgh Wards 18, 29, 30 and 32) is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick. Judge Motznik's office (Pittsburgh's 19th Ward) is at 736 Brookline Blvd., Brookline. Judge Ricciardi's office (Pittsburgh Wards 4, 16 and 17) is located at 900 Sarah Street, Suite 208, on South Side. Pittsburgh Municipal Court is at 660 First Avenue.