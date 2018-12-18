State unveils new tool to battle drug addiction

In an effort to help Pennsylvanians battling addiction connect with available treatment, resources and services, state Rep. Harry Readshaw says the state has unveiled a new anonymous online survey available to anyone in the commonwealth.

The survey, available at http://www.ddap.pa.gov/GetHelp asks visitors a series of questions and returns a list of treatment and support services near the user, as well as a list of additional resources. The survey does not ask any identifying information and does not save answers.

“I want to make sure people in the Pittsburgh region are aware of this important new tool,” said Rep. Readshaw. “All too often people who are struggling with addiction, or whose family members are struggling, are unaware of the services and support available to them or their family members. These are vital resources that can save a life, and connecting people with them is critical in combating the scourge of addiction.”

The Drug and Alcohol Referral Tool provides resources based on age, residence and veteran status – and can list resources if a person is homeless or has issues with transportation or legal concerns. However, the survey does not evaluate eligibility for resources provided. Instead, it refers users to how they can obtain more information or assess their eligibility.

Regardless of a person’s situation, if an individual is in need of a trained professional to assist them in finding substance use treatment or to learn more about programs, they can call Pennsylvania’s Get Help Now Hotline at 1-800-662-HELP.

“Whether facing drug-, alcohol- or gambling-related addiction issues, there is help available for Pennsylvanians in need,” Rep. Readshaw said. “No Pennsylvanian or their family should have to struggle alone. There are resources available to help. Together, we can save lives.”