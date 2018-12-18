City of Pittsburgh offices and facilities closed for Christmas Day and refuse collection Suspended

City of Pittsburgh offices and facilities will be closed on Christmas Day, Tuesday, Dec. 25, and refuse collection will be suspended.

Citiparks facilities including recreation centers and Healthy Active Living centers will be closed Christmas Day, as well as the Mellon Park tennis bubble and the Oliver Bath House. Other hours for the facilities during Christmas week are available here: https://goo.gl/nr33fR.

The Schenley Park Skating Rink will be closed on Christmas, and hours for the rest of the week are available at https://goo.gl/WnFFng.

There will not be any refuse, bulk waste or recycling collection on December 25.

The refuse collection schedule for the week will proceed as follows: If your scheduled day of collection is Tuesday, Dec.r 25, you will be serviced on Wednesday, Dec. 26. If your scheduled day of collection is Wednesday, Dec. 26, you will be serviced on Thursday, Dec. 27th and so on through Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018.

Those with questions about refuse collection may contact Environmental Services at 412-255-2773.