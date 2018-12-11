Real estate transactions for issue of December 11, 2018

16th Ward

Toshiko L Tamatani Faith to Terrence Thurber at 2906 Mary St. for $399,900.

Alice Bradl trustee to Cityside Leasing L.P. at 2616 Sumner St. for $50,000.

17th Ward

Urban Capital Group LLC to Gregory Sotereanos at 1012 Bradish St. for $150,000.

3B Holdings LLC to Nascimento Properties LLC at 1825 Jane St. for $208,000.

Christopher Chaturvedi et al. to Burgh Brothers LLC at 165 S. 15th St. for $91,000.

Jennifer Bevan to Gabriella Figueroa at 164 S. 18th St. for $150,000.

18th Ward

Estate of Lizzie Osborne to Keybank NA at 853 Ashdale St. for $6,028 by sheriff's deed.

Joseph Mozurak to I Fix Bricks LLC at 79 Beltzhoover Ave. for $47,500.

Robert Jaras to Federal National Mortgage Assn. at 357 Conniston Ave. for $2,623 by sheriff's deed.

Estate of Matthew Heinrich to ZMF Properties 1 L.P. at 111 Kenova St. for $22,800.

Gail Luley to Kristen Linfante at 442 Winton St. for $159,900.

19th Ward

Vincent Marsico to Revolution RE LLC at 721 Boggs Ave. for $75,000.

Mark Chapman to Hadassah Damien and Heather Acs at 327 Edith St. for $155,000.

Daniel Crown to First Boggs Trust #102540 at 254 Lelia St. for $10,800.

POMO Development Inc. to Mitchell and Meagan Ashley Baumann at 446 Sweetbriar St. for $562,000.

29th Ward

Thomas Bernish to Francisco J Berumen Cruz at 2004 Covert St. for $63,000.

Robert Peters to Mariah Klusmire at 2313 Valera Ave. for $72,639.

Veda Piterski to Eileen Smith and Josiah Lockley at 1109 Wingate St. for $62,500.

Leonardo Tunon Sanjur et al. to Marta Damota DeSando at 115 Wynoka St. for $15,000.

30th Ward

DAJA Properties LLC to Tulapup LLC at 327 Arabella St. for $32,000.

Roger Wood to R3R Enterprises LLC at 230 Moore Ave. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $21,000).

Robert Beck Jr. to Casa de Kaha LLC at 108 Reifert St. for $181,000.

Thomas Binek to Xin Jin and Shanyue Zhao at 244-246 Reifert St. for $75,000.

Mt. Oliver

Ace Property Group LLC to Joshua Everette at 215 Anthony St. for $1,500.

Joenal Castma to Steven Crichley at 196 St. Joseph St. for $62,000.