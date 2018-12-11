Skate with Santa Dec. 16 at the Schenley Park Rink

Skate with Santa on Sunday, Dec. 16 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the Schenley Park Skating Rink.

Bring along the kids, and the camera to capture special holiday memories, and “Skate with Santa” at this popular annual event presented by the City of Pittsburgh.

The festivities include holiday music and an opportunity to skate outdoors in Schenley Park with a view of the Downtown Pittsburgh skyline as the backdrop.

Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for children 17 years and younger. Skate rental is $3/pair.

For more information, visit: http://www.pittsburghpa.gov/schenley/rink or call 412-422-6523