Peduto signs contract with paramedics

Mayor William Peduto has signed a new contract with Fraternal Association of Professional Paramedics Local 1.

"This agreement will place more medic units – and provide increased public safety – on Pittsburgh streets on a 24/7 basis, while keeping our promises on financial stability," Mayor Peduto said.

The contract adopts 12-hour shifts for paramedics and emergency medical technicians over two-week periods, replacing the former schedule of six consecutive days of eight-hour shifts. The change should provide fewer demands of forced overtime on Emergency Medical Services personnel, and allow the city to better manage overtime pay, creating more predictability in scheduling and wages for both union members and management.

The expanded shifts should allow for the return of 24/7 service out of medic units in Brighton Heights, Homewood and Hays. Three EMT stations will also have 24/7 service restored. Wage and longevity payments included in the contract are within the parameters of the city's five-year financial plan.

"One of my goals over the past two years has been to boost the morale within our EMS bureau while increasing services to city residents. This agreement should do both," Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich said.

The one-year contract starting January 1, 2019 has an option for a five-year extension, after a review of the contract's impact on overtime payments (also called "premium pay"). The union must also agree to the five-year extension.

"I really appreciate what the Mayor and the city are doing for us with this contract," said Jeffrey M. Tremel, president of FAPP Local 1.

Union membership approved the contract Wednesday evening in a 129-28 vote.