CERT is recertified as first responders

A graduation ceremony was held recently to recognize members of the Arlington Heights Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), a part of the Minority Emergency Preparedness Task Force (MEPTF).

MEPTF, founded and coordinated by Rev. Eileen Smith, RN, forms community teams and trains them to assist first responders in the event of a natural disaster in their own neighborhoods. The Task Force advocates for specific emergency preparedness needs of the racially disparate communities through coordinated assessment, mitigation and recovery initiatives.

The Task Force includes county government emergency responders, health and human services providers, cultural, ethnic, faith-based groups and law enforcement personnel.

MEPTF was founded in Pittsburgh following the devastation of Hurricane Katrina in 2005. It is funded by the Birmingham Foundation and the Pittsburgh Foundation Dato – Chancellor Fund.