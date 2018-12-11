Allentown seniors will celebrate the Holidays

The Allentown Senior Citizens Center will celebrate the Holidays on Wednesday Dec. 19.

Festivities begin at 10 a.m. with a visit from two very special individuals hailing from the North Pole! Pictures will be available. Entertainment will be provided by Bruce Puckett. There will be singing, dancing, raffles and refreshments.

Lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. Seniors 60 and over are welcome. Reservations are a must. Call 412-481-5484 for reservations or if with any questions about the celebration.

The Allentown Senior Citizens Center, Inc. is at 631 E. Warrington Avenue.