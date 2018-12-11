This week's So. Pgh. Housing Court hearings

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 12, at 8:00 a.m. in Pittsburgh Municipal Court:

• Dunamis Capital Partners LLC, 7 Whitworth Street, 19th Ward, Code PM108.1.1.

• Charity Chewe, 322 Arabella Street, 30th Ward, Code PM108.1.1.

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 12, at 10:00 a.m. in Municipal District Judge Eugene Ricciardi'sCourtroom:

• Anthony Arnold, 0 Becks Run Road (31F-55), 16th Ward, Codes 307.1, 302.3.

• Ravi Kondaveeti, 1500 Bingham Street, 17th Ward, Code 108.2.

The following Housing Court case is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 12, at 1:15 p.m. in Municipal District Judge James Motznik's Courtroom:

• William Bradley, 1330 Oakridge Street, 19th Ward, Codes 302.7, 302.8.

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 13, at 9:00 a.m. in Municipal District Judge Eugene Ricciardi's Courtroom:

• Ryan Early, 2224 Arlington Avenue, 16th Ward, Code 307.1.

• San Rocco Properties LLC, 206 Fernleaf Street, 16th Ward, Codes 922.02, 302.3.

• Georgetta and James Salva, 2217 Spring Street, 16th Ward, Code 307.1.

• Julio Garcia and Nohelia Maldonado, 415 McManus Street, 16th Ward, Codes 302.4, 301.3.

• Mark Anderson, 2511 Sarah Street, 16th Ward, Code 302.3.

• William Schaefer, 1119 St. Martin Street, 16th Ward, Code 304.2.

• Milton Jones, 1123 St. Martin Street, 16th Ward, Codes 304.7, 304.6.

• Edward Ricci and Carolyn Simeone, 0 Brosville Street (35-293), 16th Ward, Code 302.4.

The following Housing Court case is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 13, at 1:15 p.m. in Municipal District Judge Eugene Ricciardi's Courtroom:

• Pgh. Burgers & Fries, 2428 Arlington Avenue, 16th Ward, Codes 302.4, 307.1, 301.3.

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 13, at 1:30 p.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• John Bryant and Saundra Stephens, 842 Estella Avenue, 18th Ward, Code 304.13.

• Anthony Vojtash and Joseph Vojtash III, 421 Kingsboro Street, 18th Ward, Code 302.7.

• Patricia Monach, 613 Lillian Street, 18th Ward, Code 304.10.

• Andrew Schwalm, 127 Millbridge Street, 18th Ward, Codes 304.6, 302.7.

• Naomi and Ray Jones, 605 Gearing Street, 18th Ward, Code 301.3.

• Sherif Wahba, 607 Gearing Street, 18th Ward, Code 301.3.

• Jeff Allen, 0 Gearing Street (15L-178), 18th Ward, Code 301.3.

• Beltzhoover Citizens Community Dev., 125 Proctor Way, 18th Ward, Codes 301.3, 302.4.

• Charity Chewe, 142 Linnview Avenue, 29th Ward, Codes 302.4, 307.1.

• EZ Rentalas LLC, 26 Merritt Avenue, 29th Ward, Codes 302.3, 307.1.

• P&H Holdings LLC, 26 Minooka Street, 29th Ward, Codes 302.4, 307.1.

• Dana Kremer, 1649 Mt. Joseph Street, 29th Ward, Codes 302.4, 307.1, 304.1.

• Robert Main, 236 Spencer Avenue, 29th Ward, Codes 302.8, 922.02, 302.4, 307.1.

• Catherine and Ronald Stein, 35 Stewart Avenue, 29th Ward, Code PM304.1.

• Victor Pinell, 110 The Boulevard, 29th Ward, Code 307.1.

• Build A New Life, 1935 Westmont Avenue, 29th Ward, Codes 302.4, PM307.1.

• Second North LLC, 343 Arabella Street, 30th Ward, Code 301.3.

• Sharon Mitchell, 539 Grimes Avenue, 30th Ward, Code 301.3.

• James and Lois Cogley, 137 Bausman Street, 30th Ward, Code 1026.16.5.

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Friday, Dec. 14, at 9:00 a.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Lawrence Hoover, 385 Madeline Street, 29th Ward, Code PM307.1.

• Lawrence Hoover, 0 Madeline Street (59N-254), 29th Ward, Code 302.8.

• Dona and John Powell, 2931 Parkdale Avenue, 29th Ward, Code 304.7.

• Shoshana Arad, 17 W. Woodford Avenue, 29th Ward, Code PM307.1.

• John Johnson, 235 Jucunda Street, 30th Ward, Code PM307.1.

• Harry and Lynn Price, 225 Orchard Place, 30th Ward, Codes PM302.4, 301.3.

All Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King's office (Mt. Oliver Borough and Pittsburgh Wards 18, 29, 30 and 32) is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick. Judge Motznik's office (Pittsburgh's 19th Ward) is at 736 Brookline Blvd., Brookline. Judge Ricciardi's office (Pittsburgh Wards 4, 16 and 17) is located at 900 Sarah Street, Suite 208, on South Side. Pittsburgh Municipal Court is at 660 First Avenue.