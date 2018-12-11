Harmony Singers will present Holiday Concert

The Harmony Singers of Pittsburgh will present a holiday concert, “Holiday Memories,” under the direction of Cynthia G. Pratt on Sunday, Dec. 16 at 7 p.m. at Brightwood Christian Church, 5044 West Library Avenue, Bethel Park.

The concert will be presented again on Tuesday, December 18 at 7 p.m. at Brightwood Christian Church. Selections from the concerts include “Do You Hear What I Hear?,” “Home for the Holidays” and “The Little Drummer Boy.”

The concerts will feature favorite carols, holiday music, and a sing-a-long. Refreshments will be served following the concert. A basket raffle and a holiday cookie sale will also be included.

The concerts are free and open to the public. A free-will offering to benefit the entertainment efforts of the Harmony Singers will be accepted.

The Harmony Singers are available to perform for civic, social, church, or business organizations. For information about the group or to reserve them for an event, visit http://www.harmonysingers.org. and follow them on Facebook