Real estate transfers for issue of Dec. 4, 2018

16th Ward

Estate of Ann Kasan to Oakdale Development LLC at 2213 Carey Way for $100,000.

Z & S Realty Inc. to Chelsea Freeman at 1501 Eleanor St. for $109,000.

Catherine Fischer to Laura Vardy and Cynthia Brando at 2206 Elsie St. for $9,000.

Bullychild Redevelopment LLC to L7 Holdings Ltd. at 317 Felmeth St. for $180,000.

Jareen Adams to L7 Holdings Ltd. at 123 Fitler St. for $43,100 by sheriff's deed.

17th Ward

Mark Power to Stephen and Kimberly Olkewicz at 101 Brosville St. for $362,500.

Edward Everett Jr. to DSA Investment LLC at 1823 Fox Way for $162,500.

Kristian Jamieson to Kolby and Julian Sepesky at 74 S. 14th St. for $275,000.

18th Ward

Paul Thomas to Tuff Properties LLC at 432 Iberia St. for $38,000 (state deed transf er stamps indicate a value of $51,072) by sheriff's deed.

Carl Sisco to Peoples Partnership LLC at 438 Kathleen St. for $15,000.

Mt. Washington Community Development C to Perfect Sense Properties LLC at 22 Millbridge St. for $10,000.

Mt. Washington Community Development C to Perfect Sense Properties LLC at 46 Millbridge St. for $5,000.

19th Ward

Matthew Orman to Joseph Boulos at 149 Cohasset St. for $315,000.

George Coccaro to I Fix Bricks LLC at 447 Edith St. for $70,000.

Decker & Decker LLC to Nicholas Gentile and Kayle Langford at 303 Kearsarge St. for $287,000.

29th Ward

Bryan DeFranco to Anand Sriramagiri at 132 Nobles Lane for $35,111.

Diane Assenat to Rivercity Rentals Pittsburgh LLC at 2029 Westmont Ave. for $25,000.

30th Ward

Thomas Ricketts to Priscilla Nyirenda at 109 Charles St. for $8,600 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $68,286) by sheriff's deed.

Mt. Oliver

Mary Hays to PNC Bank NA at 507 Hays Ave. for $6,545 by sheriff's deed.

JL Real Estate Inc. to TI KC Bravo LLC at 116 Locust St. for $35,000.