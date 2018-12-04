Winter Shelter for homeless returns to Smithfield United Church downtown

Pittsburgh Mercy’s Operation Safety Net® Winter Shelter for persons who are experiencing homelessness has returned to its original location, Smithfield United Church of Christ, 620 Smithfield Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, Downtown.

When the shelter opened Nov. 15 for the 2018-19 winter season, due to maintenance work at Smithfield United Church of Christ, the shelter was relocated temporarily at Shepherd’s Heart Fellowship and Veteran’s Home in Uptown.

The Winter Shelter, a low-barrier shelter serving both men and women, is open every night 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., including weekends and holidays and regardless of the temperature, through March 15, 2019.

Men are asked to enter the shelter through the church’s side entrance on Strawberry Way. Women are asked to enter through the double doors on Smithfield Street.

Services include a warm, dry place to sleep; a hot meal served nightly; access to showers and laundry facilities; and connections to housing and other essential human services through the Allegheny Link, Pittsburgh Mercy, and other community health and human service providers in Allegheny County.

Funding for the Winter Shelter is made possible by the Allegheny County Department of Human Services, Pittsburgh Mercy’s Operation Safety Net, an Allegheny County Economic Development Emergency Solutions Grant, and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield.

Northside Homeless Alliance coordinates meals at the Winter Shelter. To volunteer or contribute a meal, contact Charles Chapman, chairman and executive director of L.I.V.I.N.G. Ministry, at chapman@livingministry.org or 412-302-1678.

Donations to the Winter Shelter may be made via Pittsburgh Mercy’s website, http://www.pittsburghmercy.org, or mailed to Pittsburgh Mercy’s Development Office, 9983 Perry Highway, Suite 208, Wexford, PA 15090-9297, do not mail cash. Checks can be made payable to “Pittsburgh Mercy.” Note “Winter Shelter” in the memo blank. For more information, contact Connie Murray, director of Development at Pittsburgh Mercy, at CMurray@pittsburghmercy.org or 724-934-3537.

In-kind donations of new hats, scarves, gloves, socks, boots, winter coats, toiletries, and personal hygiene items are appreciated and accepted by appointment. To schedule an appointment, email Operationsafetynet@pittsburghmercy.org or call 412-232-5739, ext. 2.

To volunteer time or offer services at the Winter Shelter, please contact Genevieve Gigandet at GGigandet@pittsburghmercy.org or 412-232-5739, ext. 4.