South Side Park building a bright future, one bridge at a time

A workman from Landforce works on a pedestrian bridge along the Tombstone Train in South Side Park. The bridge is along a turn with a 100-foot drop-off and will increase safety on the trail.

Go for a relaxing hike through South Side Park this holiday season and take in some spectacular views of the city.

The hike will be even more enjoyable as one of the park's trails, the Tombstone Trail, has a new feature, a pedestrian bridge. Friends of South Side Park and the Hilltop Alliance have partnered with the nonprofit Landforce, whose mission is to support people and restore land, to build this trail bridge as they continue to improve the park's multi-mile trail network and increase access to the park from three adjacent neighborhoods, Arlington, South Side Slopes and South Side Flats.

The pedestrian bridge – along a turn with a 100-foot drop-off – will increase the safety of the Tombstone Trail and will arc above an existing stream. Water will flow under the wooden bridge and down the hill as visitors walk over it.

Thomas Guentner, Landforce's program manager, says this spot on the trail is always wet and difficult to navigate. He added it is fulfilling to build this bridge and relieve the stress this spot might have previously caused visitors hiking in the park.

This project is the first to be implemented from the South Side Park Master Plan, which was completed between January and April 2018 under the direction of the Department of City Planning. It was made possible through the support of the Laurel Foundation and the South Side Slopes Neighborhood Association.