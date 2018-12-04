South Side branch library has a variety of activities for people of all ages

Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh- South Side, 2205 East Carson, has a variety of programs for all ages during December.

Storytime: Toddler and Preschool Tales takes place on Thursdays at 11 a.m.

Get up and get moving with interactive stories, songs and rhymes. Children and adults actively explore books that improve vocabulary and expand the imagination. Reading together is an important way for children to learn to read independently. The program is for children 18 months to 5 years and their caregivers.

PPS Early Intervention presents Free Developmental Screenings will take place on Thursday, Dec. 6 at 11:30 a.m., immediately following Storytime.

PPS Early Intervention professionals will offer free developmental screenings for children aged at least two years nine months but not yet five years to inform parents of the developmental milestones of their child. Screeners can share information about how to secure a formal screening if needed. No registration needed, just drop in.

Kids Create: Gingerbread Houses on Saturday, Dec. 8 from 11 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Add a sweet touch to the holiday season with edible arts and crafts. The library will supply the gingerbread, icing and decorations—everything needed to make a delicious gingerbread house. Stop by anytime between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. to create a holiday masterpiece. This is event is for families with children birth to grade 5 and their caregivers.

Teen Time is on Tuesdays from 4 – 6 p.m.

Teens into cool art projects, epic games, music, food and just chilling out are welcome to come kick it at Teen Time.

A Book Sale is planned December 14 and 15 from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. and December 16 from noon – 5 p.m.

Browse new and gently used materials, including DVDs and books on CD. All proceeds benefit the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh- South Side.

Crochet and Knitting Club meets on Wednesdays from 5:30-7 p.m.

Join the CLP - South Side for its Crochet and Knitting Group. They are a group of friendly crochet and knitting fans, looking to teach and learn from other friendly crafters. Bring a current projects or start something new.

For information on any of the programs, call 412-431-0505 or email southside@carnegielibrary.org.