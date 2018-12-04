Non-profits can apply for Catalytic Grants from Neighborhood Allies

Neighborhood Allies is calling for letters of intent (LOIs) from local organizations who seek a Catalytic Grant to support neighborhood revitalization projects that promote healthier, stronger communities in Pittsburgh.

Catalytic grant requests between $15,000 - $75,000: For grant requests within this range, decisions will be made on a bi-annual basis (Spring and Fall funding rounds). LOIs will only be accepted via the online grant management portal (Foundant), https://www.grantinterface.com/Home/Logon?urlkey=neighborhoodallies.

They will be accepting LOIs on a rolling basis, but they must be submitted by Monday, Dec. 31 to be considered for the Spring 2019 round of funding. Staff will review the LOIs and then select applicants with the most promising proposals to submit full applications, which are due Friday, Feb. 1. Final decisions for spring awards will be made on April 10, 2019.

Requests/applications totaling $15,000 or less are accepted on a rolling basis and decisions will be made within 60 days of submission. All grant applications, no matter the dollar amount should be submitted via the online grant management portal (Foundant),https://www.grantinterface.com/Home/Logon?urlkey=neighborhoodallies.

The application is open to nonprofit organizations and partnerships serving low-to-moderate income communities in Allegheny County. The goal of the Catalytic Program is to support innovative, collaborative and inspiring ideas that make neighborhoods healthier, safer and stronger and help allies achieve results in one or more of these areas: Market Confidence, Quality of Life, Neighborhood Image, Community Ownership, and Equitable Development.

The Fall 2019 Catalytic Grant Funding Round will open in May 2019 and final decisions for fall awards will be made in late November, 2019.