Free concert with One Voice ensemble at Grace Anglican

The “One Voice” Christian Vocal Ensemble, directed by David F. Pressau, will present a free concert for Advent on Sunday, Dec. 16 at 2 p.m.

“One Voice” is an inter-denominational Christian Vocal Ensemble in the Pittsburgh area. The ensemble was founded in September 1991 by its director, David F. Pressau, who is the Minister of Music at Grace Anglican Church, Mount Washington.

“One Voice” has presented concerts at a variety of churches in the Pittsburgh area since their first season. Each concert is a mélange of music styles, from classical to contemporary, with Scripture passages woven throughout.

Grace Anglican Church is located at 319 West Sycamore Street, Mt. Washington.