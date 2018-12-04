Carrick library has programs in December for toddlers to adults

Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh – Carrick will host a variety of activities during December.

Activities and programs include:

Family PlayShop - Tuesdays, Dec. 4 and 18, from 10:30 –11:30 a.m.

Children learn and grow through play. Laugh, discover and explore with your child during this special playtime that supports healthy development. Babies, toddlers, preschoolers and their caregivers will make friends and use toys to learn about their world. Grown-ups will have a chance to chat with child development specialists and ask questions about caring for their little one. For children birth to 5 years and their caregivers.

Teen Time - Tuesday, Dec. 4 and 18, from 3:30–5:30 p.m.

Teens into cool art projects, epic games, music, movie nights and just chilling out, are welcome to come kick it at Teen Time.

Adulting 101: Hand Stamped Holiday Cards will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 5, from 6–7 p.m.

Come to CLP—Carrick to make one of a kind block stamped holiday cards to send out to friends and family this winter season. Learn the art of hand stamping and knock an item off your holiday to do list. For more information, call 412-882-3897.

Kids Club is Wednesdays, Dec. 5, 12 and 19, from 3:30–5 p.m.

Meet new friends, hang out with old friends and try something new. Children can have fun, build social skills and use their imaginations. Activities may include crafts, games or technology. For children in grades K-5.

Storytime: Family Fun is on Saturday, Dec. 8 from 11–11:30 a.m.

Bring the whole family for books, songs and rhymes. Through the joy of reading, children will expand their vocabulary, exercise the imagination and develop important social and emotional skills. For children birth to 5 years and their caregivers.

Teen Anime Club takes place on Saturday, Dec. 8 from 3–4:30 p.m.

Join fellow anime enthusiasts around Pittsburgh, where otaku and noobs alike come to hang out, explore Japanese culture, enjoy Anime, showcase cosplay, munch on Pocky and borrow from the library’s extensive manga collection.

A Naturalization Ceremony will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 11, between 6–8 p.m.

Welcome new citizens and neighbors in a naturalization ceremony, presented in partnership with the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services. New United States citizens will take the oath of allegiance, pledge allegiance to the flag, and receive their certificates while surrounded by friends and family. All community members are welcome to attend in order to celebrate and greet these new citizens.

Adult Game Night is on Wednesday, Dec. 12 from 5:30–7:30 p.m.

Looking to get away from it all? Take the night off for a friendly board game competition. A variety of board games will be available. Feel free to bring a snack. For adults 18 and older.

Author Visit: Audrey Abbott will be Saturday, Dec. 15 from 1–2 p.m.

Come in to welcome author and former CLP manager Audrey Iacone, as she discusses her debut novel The Lady’s Desire. After writing several non-fiction books, Ms. Iacone decided to try her hand at fiction and has a trilogy planned for her new characters. The author talk will feature information on how to research and write fiction, as well as cover Ms. Iacone’s journey in the publishing industry. Light refreshments will be served. Registration is preferred, for more information or to register please call CLP-Carrick at 412-882-3897.

CLP—Carrick is at 1811 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15210.