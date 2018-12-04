Zoning Board hearing

Pittsburgh’s Zoning Board of Adjustment has scheduled the following public hearing of interest to South Pittsburgh residents in the first floor hearing room of the John P. Robin Civic Building, 200 Ross Street, Downtown.

Zone case 293/18 on Thursday, Dec. 6 at 10:00 a.m. is the appeal of McIlvried, DiDiano & Mox LLC, applicant, and 129 McKean Street, LLC, owner, for 129 McKean Street in the 17th Ward (Zoning District RIV-IMU).

Applicant requests renovation and addition to existing structure for use as grocery (limited), retail (general) and restaurant (general).

Variances: 905.04.E.3c(2)c: 10’ street side setback required at 65’ for addition, none provided; 905.04.E.4.b(3): 10’ sidewalk required, 5’3” provided; 914.02.A: 71 parking spaces required, 0 provided.

