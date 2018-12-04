This week's So. Pgh. Housing Court hearings

The following Housing Court case is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 5, at 8:00 a.m. in Pittsburgh Municipal Court:

• 44 Pius LP, 44 Pius Street, 17th Ward, Codes 115.1, 108.2.

The following Housing Court case is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 5, at 1:45 p.m. in Municipal District Judge James Motznik's Courtroom:

• Eric Mosel, 312 Seward Street, 19th Ward, Code 301.3.

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Friday, Dec. 7, at 9:00 a.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Mohammed Hossain and Jebun Neher, 41 Allen Street, 18th Ward, Code 925.06.

• Stacey Padjune, 96 Beltzhoover Avenue, 18th Ward, Code PM302.7.

• G A Lear, 916 Bernd Street, 18th Ward, Codes PM302.4, PM301.3.

• Industry Enterprises LLC, 447 Edgemont Street, 18th Ward, Codes 307.1, 301.3.

• Frances Dixon, 602 Industry Street, 18th Ward, Codes PM302.4, PM301.3.

• George Christian, 527 Industry Street, 18th Ward, Code 304.2.

• Viktor Ampleev, 230 Traymore Avenue, 19th Ward, Code 922.2.

• Wesbert Saint-Juste, 1520 Amanda Avenue, 29th Ward, Code PM307.1.

• All Ads Up, 2606 Brownsville Road, 29th Ward, Codes PM304.10, 302.8, 1026.16.5.

• Mongesly and Rosemila Clervil and James and Myrgelina Griffin, 1732 Concordia Street, 29th Ward, Codes 302.4, PM307.1, PM301.3.

• Trifera LLC, 2433 Eiler Avenue, 29th Ward, Code 302.4.

• Gil Havivi, 125 Laughlin Avenue, 29th Ward, Codes 925.06, 302.4.

• Suzanne Watkins, 1813 Leolyn Street, 29th Ward, Code 302.4.

• Frank Miller Jr. and Frank Miller Sr., 111 Madeline Street, 29th Ward, Codes 304.2, PM304.7.

• Natalie Pavlovich, 341 Maytide Street, 29th Ward, Code PM304.5.

• Jessica and Michael Veneris, 146 Newburn Avenue, 29th Ward, Code PM302.4.

• Brickley Family LP, 247 Spencer Avenue, 29th Ward, Code PM307.1.

• Derek Natcher, 240 Stewart Avenue, 29th Ward, Codes PM307.1, PM302.4.

• Shoshanna Arad, 17 W. Woodford Avenue, 29th Ward, Code PM307.1.

• Walter Savage Jr., 1617 Westmont Avenue, 29th Ward, Codes 302.4, PM307.1.

• Karen Samborski, 341 Mathews Avenue, 30th Ward, Codes PM302.3, PM304.13, PM304.11.

• Karen Samborski, 0 Mathews Avenue (33B-3), 30th Ward, Code 302.8.

• Richard Kaczmarek, 300 Bausman Street, 30th Ward, Codes PM302.4, PM301.3, PM307.1.

• Webcor Inc., 121 Jucunda Street, 30th Ward, Codes PM301.3, PM108.2.

• Roi Shlomo, 410 Suncrest Street, 30th Ward, Codes PM302.4, PM301.3.

• Anna Turek, 125 Zara Street, 30th Ward, Codes PM301.3, PM108.2.

• Tveter Family Trust, 1928 Dartmore Street, 32nd Ward, Codes PM304.13, PM304.13, PM304.10, PM304.6.

• Rutta & Associates LLP, 821 Maytide Street, 32nd Ward, Code 922.2.

• Realvest Inc., 615 Overbrook Blvd., 32nd Ward, Codes 302.7, 304.1.

All Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King's office (Mt. Oliver Borough and Pittsburgh Wards 18, 29, 30 and 32) is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick. Judge Motznik's office (Pittsburgh's 19th Ward) is at 736 Brookline Blvd., Brookline. Judge Ricciardi's office (Pittsburgh Wards 4, 16 and 17) is located at 900 Sarah Street, Suite 208, on South Side. Pittsburgh Municipal Court is at 660 First Avenue.