Ordinances 976 & 977

The following Ordinances will be considered for adoption at a Regular Meeting of Mt. Oliver Borough Council on Monday, December 17, 2018 at 7:30 PM, 150 Brownsville Road:

Ordinance 976 – Stormwater Management Ordinance

An ordinance of the Borough of Mt. Oliver repealing and replacing Ordinance No. 854, Chapter 212, Stormwater Management, of the Mt. Oliver Borough Code of Ordinances and imposing penalties for violation.

Ordinance 977 – Tax Levy Ordinance

An ordinance of the Borough of Mt. Oliver fixing the real estate tax rate for the year 2019 at 13.5 mills.