Historic review hearings

The Historic Review Commission of Pittsburgh has scheduled the following hearing in the East Carson Street Historic District for 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 5, following Internal Business beginning at 12:30 p.m.

1606 E. Carson Street, Frank C. Michael Rev. Trust, owner, and Bruce Sicklee, applicant: Building renovations.

1607 E. Carson Street, David Turner, owner, and Jesse Gidley, applicant: Renovations to corner elevation.

Also, the Historic Nomination of the Carrick Municipal Hall, 1806 Brownsville Road, Amy and Michael Kuruc, owners; Matthew Falcone, nominator: Recommendation to City Council.

A copy of all application materials can be found at: http://pittsburghpa.gov/dcp/hrc-schedule.

The Historic Review Commission of Pittsburgh meets in the First Floor Hearing Room, 200 Ross Street. The meeting is open to the public. For agenda information, call 412-255-2243.