Real estate transactions for issue of November 27, 2018
November 27, 2018
16th Ward
Eli Kasan to TW Holdings 13 LLC at 2822 Larkins Way for $112,000.
Robert Kosht to Cathy Terrell at 515 Laughlin Ave. for $91,000.
17th Ward
Arlington Veterans Assn. to Platinum Homes Real Estate LLC at 1751 Arlington Ave. for $35,000.
Adam Ripley to Connor Lang at 2004 Gregory St. for $115,000.
Lisa Mendis trustee to Eric Tenpas and Ann Delcamp at 167 S. 15th St. for $170,000.
18th Ward
True Investment Partners L.P. to Arnon Cahen and Dijana Mujkanovic at 445 Edgemont St. for $110,000.
M & Y Pittsburgh Rooms LLC to Amie Reiter at 98 Estella Ave. for $172,000.
Estate of Matthew Heinrich to ZMF Properties 1 L.P. at 109 Kenova St. for $50,000.
Estate of Matthew Heinrich to ZMF Properties 1 L.P. at 111 Kenova St. for $7,200.
19th Ward
St. Mary of the Mt. Parish Charitabl to Mindful Grandview LLC at 115 Bigham St. for $1,250,000.
Joseph Tavormina to Marlene DeAngelo at 27 Cowan St. for $119,900.
W. Michael Kennedy et al. to Citylife Realty Holdings LLC at 453 Edith St. for $45,100.
William Michael Kennedy to Ruth DeBar at 138 Merrimac St. for $305,000.
Chatham Village Homes Inc. to Cynthia Reynolds at 607 Olympia Road Unit 3904 for $0 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $54,394).
Jane Terlion to Shannon and Anthony Romatowski at 230 Oneida St. for $168,500.
Birmingham Holdings LLC to Derek Riley at 3 Piermont St. for $125,500.
29th Ward
Christ Anthony Walker et al. to Karen Doyle at 130 Birmingham Ave. for $21,500.
Kathleen McHugh Pemu to Perfect Sense Properties LLC at 400 Birmingham Ave. for $45,000.
Gestalt Properties LLC to Delta Investment Partners L.P. at 1150 Brownsville Road for $350,000.
Nancy A Farah Nicklaus to John Farah et al. and Mary Susan Capocciama at 1719 Concordia St. for $61,000.
Alliance PA Holdiings LLC to LDT 3 Properties LLC at 117 Kirk Ave. for $25,000.
30th Ward
Robert Spiegel to BAAT Enterprises LLC at 329 Arabella St. for $2,500.
Mt. Oliver
John Krugh to 412 Rentals LLC at 106 Fulton Place for $33,000.
Gestalt Property Development LLC to Delta Investment Partners L.P. at 152 Ormsby Ave. for $35,000.
John Krugh to 412 Rentals LLC at 144 Sherman St. for $25,000.
