South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Real estate transactions for issue of November 27, 2018

 
November 27, 2018



16th Ward

Eli Kasan to TW Holdings 13 LLC at 2822 Larkins Way for $112,000.

Robert Kosht to Cathy Terrell at 515 Laughlin Ave. for $91,000.

17th Ward

Arlington Veterans Assn. to Platinum Homes Real Estate LLC at 1751 Arlington Ave. for $35,000.

Adam Ripley to Connor Lang at 2004 Gregory St. for $115,000.

Lisa Mendis trustee to Eric Tenpas and Ann Delcamp at 167 S. 15th St. for $170,000.

18th Ward

True Investment Partners L.P. to Arnon Cahen and Dijana Mujkanovic at 445 Edgemont St. for $110,000.

M & Y Pittsburgh Rooms LLC to Amie Reiter at 98 Estella Ave. for $172,000.

Estate of Matthew Heinrich to ZMF Properties 1 L.P. at 109 Kenova St. for $50,000.

Estate of Matthew Heinrich to ZMF Properties 1 L.P. at 111 Kenova St. for $7,200.

19th Ward

St. Mary of the Mt. Parish Charitabl to Mindful Grandview LLC at 115 Bigham St. for $1,250,000.

Joseph Tavormina to Marlene DeAngelo at 27 Cowan St. for $119,900.

W. Michael Kennedy et al. to Citylife Realty Holdings LLC at 453 Edith St. for $45,100.

William Michael Kennedy to Ruth DeBar at 138 Merrimac St. for $305,000.

Chatham Village Homes Inc. to Cynthia Reynolds at 607 Olympia Road Unit 3904 for $0 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $54,394).

Jane Terlion to Shannon and Anthony Romatowski at 230 Oneida St. for $168,500.

Birmingham Holdings LLC to Derek Riley at 3 Piermont St. for $125,500.

29th Ward

Christ Anthony Walker et al. to Karen Doyle at 130 Birmingham Ave. for $21,500.

Kathleen McHugh Pemu to Perfect Sense Properties LLC at 400 Birmingham Ave. for $45,000.

Gestalt Properties LLC to Delta Investment Partners L.P. at 1150 Brownsville Road for $350,000.

Nancy A Farah Nicklaus to John Farah et al. and Mary Susan Capocciama at 1719 Concordia St. for $61,000.

Alliance PA Holdiings LLC to LDT 3 Properties LLC at 117 Kirk Ave. for $25,000.

30th Ward

Robert Spiegel to BAAT Enterprises LLC at 329 Arabella St. for $2,500.

Mt. Oliver

John Krugh to 412 Rentals LLC at 106 Fulton Place for $33,000.

Gestalt Property Development LLC to Delta Investment Partners L.P. at 152 Ormsby Ave. for $35,000.

John Krugh to 412 Rentals LLC at 144 Sherman St. for $25,000.

 
