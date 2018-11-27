Keeping warmer this winter

Recently, members of Gilmary Council #3868, Knights of Columbus, in Pittsburgh, passed out new winter coats to children in the neighborhoods through the St. John Vianney and Carrick food pantries. Pictured is Bernie Komoroski, past Grand Knight and a young recipient of a brand new winter coat. This was the sixth consecutive year Gilmary Council has given out approximately 100 winter coats to neighborhood children. "Coats for Kids" is a Knights of Columbus sponsored project conducted by individual councils around the world. For more information, visit their website: www.gilmaryknights3868.org,