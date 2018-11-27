Apply for public space recycling bin grants

Applications for the 2018 Keep America Beautiful/Coca Cola Public Recycling Grant Program are being accepted through December 30.

Eligible recipients include Keep America Beautiful affiliates, government and public agencies, nonprofit organizations, tribal governments, religious organizations, colleges and universities, K-12 schools and other community groups.

The grant program awards actual recycling bins to schools, government agencies, colleges and other community organizations on a competitive basis. Interested parties complete an online application at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/2018KABCoca-ColaPublicSpacesBinGrantProgram, designating the style and number of bins they would like and explaining how and where they would use the bins.

Keep America Beautiful selects recipients based on the merits of their proposal according to several criteria including need and the potential to recover the greatest amount of recyclables.

Keep America Beautiful then works with its vendors to arrange delivery of the bins at no cost to the grant recipients. In addition to the free bins awarded through the grant, all applicants are extended the opportunity to purchase additional recycling bins and related accessories at a special, discounted price.

“Convenience and accessibility are keys to recycling, especially when we are out and about in our neighborhoods enjoying our parks, walking trails, downtown areas and all our shared public places. Providing recycling bins for our residents will not only make it easier to recycle, it will also help reduce the amount of litter in our environment. Clean and healthy communities depend on everyone pitching in and doing the right thing – providing bins supports that goal,” stated Shannon Reiter, president of Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful, the state affiliate of Keep America Beautiful.