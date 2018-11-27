This week's So. Pgh. Housing Court hearings

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 28, at 8:00 a.m. in Pittsburgh Municipal Court:

• John Checkeye, 10 Regina Street, 17th Ward, Code PM108.1.1.

• Linda Macsurak, 621 Freeland Street, 18th Ward, Codes PM108.1.1, PM302.4.

• Juan Santana, 504 Gearing Avenue, 18th Ward, Code PM108.1.1.

• Hilltop LLC, 339 Sylvania Avenue, 18th Ward, Code PM108.1.1.

The following Housing Court case is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 28, at 1:00 p.m. in Municipal District Judge James Motznik's Courtroom:

• Mary and Vance Huggins, 245 Lelia Street, 19th Ward, Codes 304.10, 304.1.

The following Housing Court case is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 28, at 1:45 p.m. in Municipal District Judge James Motznik's Courtroom:

• Dunamis Capital Partners LLC, 248 Dilworth Street, 19th Ward, Codes 304.11, 304.7, 307.1.

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 28, at 2:00 p.m. in Municipal District Judge James Motznik's Courtroom:

• Blue Dog Enterprises Inc., 14 Sandwich Street, 19th Ward, Code 302.4.

• Anthony and Diana Bellini, 131 Southern Avenue, 19th Ward, Code 302.3.

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 29, at 1:30 p.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• 1433 Arlington Avenue, 1433 Arlington Avenue, 18th Ward, Codes 301.3, 302.4.

• Industry Enterprises LLC, 447 Edgemont Street, 18th Ward, Codes 304.11, 307.1, 301.3.

• Robert Bey, 612 Estella Avenue, 18th Ward, Code 301.3.

• Michelle Graczyk, 809 Estella Avenue, 18th Ward, Codes 304.7, 302.8, 922.02.

• Hajjah Holdings LLC, 610 Eureka Street, 18th Ward, Codes 302.4, 301.3.

• Earl Brooks, 42 Lafferty Avenue, 18th Ward, Code 301.3.

• John Wong, 916 Loyal Way, 18th Ward, Code 403.42A.

• Richard Bollinger, 952 Manton Way, 18th Ward, Codes 302.4, 301.3.

• Andrew Schwalm, 127 Millbridge Street, 18th Ward, Code PM307.1.

• Vincent Ventresca, 87 Pasadena Street, 18th Ward, Codes 302.4, 304.10, 304.7.

• Henkels McCoy Inc., 2122 Brownsville Road, 29th Ward, Code 403.63.

• Marvin Goslin and Shelly Massack, 3 Amanda Avenue, 30th Ward, Codes 302.4, 301.3.

• Beverly and Michael Reich, 224 Bausman Street, 30th Ward, Code PM304.7.

• 311 Charles Family Trust, 311 Charles Street, 30th Ward, Code PM307.1.

• Micah Tozer, 102 Jucunda Street, 30th Ward, Codes 302.4, 301.3.

• NEO Builders LLC, 103 Jucunda Street, 30th Ward, Codes 302.4, 301.3.

• Jennifer Hulboy, 118 Jucunda Street, 30th Ward, Code 301.3.

• Christian Church, 72 Knox Avenue, 30th Ward, Code 302.4.

• Kendray Mathews, 104 Knox Avenue, 30th Ward, Code 307.1.

• Karen Samborski, 341 Mathews Avenue, 30th Ward, Code PM302.4.

• Karen Samborski, 0 Mathews Avenue (33B-3), 30th Ward, Code PM302.4.

• Karl Greenley and Bohuslava Johnson, 243 Moore Avenue, 30th Ward, Codes 302.4, 301.3.

• Mark Dittman, 310 Orchard Place, 30th Ward, Code 301.3.

• Vernon Doven, 340 Orchard Place, 30th Ward, Codes 302.4, 301.3.

• Sharon Yochum, 421 Orchard Place, 30th Ward, Codes 307.1, 301.3.

• Marta Leong, 237 Suncrest Street, 30th Ward, Codes 302.4, 307.1, 301.3.

• Charlotte Smith, 243 Zara Street, 30th Ward, Codes 307.1, 301.3.

All Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King's office (Mt. Oliver Borough and Pittsburgh Wards 18, 29, 30 and 32) is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick. Judge Motznik's office (Pittsburgh's 19th Ward) is at 736 Brookline Blvd., Brookline. Judge Ricciardi's office (Pittsburgh Wards 4, 16 and 17) is located at 900 Sarah Street, Suite 208, on South Side. Pittsburgh Municipal Court is at 660 First Avenue.