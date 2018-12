The Mt. Oliver Borough Zoning Hearing Board has

scheduled the following public hearings to Tuesday,

December 18, 2018 at 7:00 PM, 150 Brownsville Road:

326-328 Hays Ave. — Application by AHI Development for Use by Special Exception for use as a Group Care Facility.

326-328 Hays Ave. — Application by AHI Development for Zoning Variance seeking variance for:

(1) Setback and Area requirements; and

(2) Parking requirements