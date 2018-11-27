Welcoming the Dirty Dozen to the Slopes

In what is quickly becoming tradition, South Side Slopes residents welcomed cyclists participating in the Dirty Dozen bike ride with hot cocoa at the top of the Eleanor street hill. Though the stop at 2410 Cobden isn't an official stop on the route, participants have grown to expect it, and the South Side Slopes neighborhood didn't disappoint on Saturday, Nov. 24. Greeting the riders were: (from left) Michele Savoia, Elvio Viana, Joe Balaban, Matt Schaefer, Rome Frost and Jessica Benham. Water was donated by Denise Fillip, hot cocoa by Jessica Benham and Karl Norman, and other supplies by Nancy and Greg Lomasney.