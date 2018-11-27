ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Welcoming the Dirty Dozen to the Slopes

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

November 27, 2018

In what is quickly becoming tradition, South Side Slopes residents welcomed cyclists participating in the Dirty Dozen bike ride with hot cocoa at the top of the Eleanor street hill. Though the stop at 2410 Cobden isn't an official stop on the route, participants have grown to expect it, and the South Side Slopes neighborhood didn't disappoint on Saturday, Nov. 24. Greeting the riders were: (from left) Michele Savoia, Elvio Viana, Joe Balaban, Matt Schaefer, Rome Frost and Jessica Benham. Water was donated by Denise Fillip, hot cocoa by Jessica Benham and Karl Norman, and other supplies by Nancy and Greg Lomasney. 













 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2018 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 11/30/2018 22:07