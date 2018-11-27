ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter

Weatherization will be discussed at ACDC meeting before holiday social

 
November 27, 2018



Allentown CDC monthly community meeting will take place on December 4 at 6 p.m. in the Allentown Senior Center, 631 Warrington Ave 15210. A light dinner will be provided.

The agenda includes: Andrew Shull from Action Housing with a presentation on weatherization; Salon Ivy: Rated Best Salon in Pittsburgh from the Allentown Business District; and, a Holiday Meet 'n' Greet.

Allentown area residents are welcome to come out, bring a neighbor, meet other residents and talk with community group members.

Allentown monthly meetings are be held the first Tuesday of each month. Those with questions about the meeting or to RSVP should contact Renee at Renee@pghhilltopalliance.org or 412-277-4172.

 
