Carrick Light Up night at the Dairy District Pavilion

Carrick Light Up Night will take place on Friday, Dec 7 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Dairy District Pavilion 1529 Brownville Road.

The evening will feature local school choirs, dancers, Christmas music with local bands and Santa Claus. There will be free hot cocoa and popcorn. All are welcome to come out and enjoy the festivities.

Carrick Light Up Night is organized by the Carrick Community Council. Audio and lighting will be provided by the HEAR Corp.