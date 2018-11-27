County will present the 51st annual Holiday Music Program at Courthouse

The 51st Annual Allegheny County Holiday Music Program will kick off on Thursday, Nov. 29 with a performance by the Quaker Valley High School Concert Choir at 11:30 a.m.

This, and all concerts for the program, will be on the Grand Staircase of the County Courthouse, 436 Grant Street in downtown Pittsburgh.

Performances will be held each weekday through Thursday, Dec. 20. There will be 29 performances by 31 local choirs, orchestras and bands in this year’s program. While each performance will be broadcast on the Grant Street side of the Courthouse so downtown shoppers and workers may enjoy the concert, it is also possible to come inside, take a seat and enjoy the holiday music provided by local students.

Turner Dairy and Sarris Candies are providing refreshments and snacks for the school groups on the performance day.

Participating schools are asked to consider making donations of filled stockings or an unwrapped gift to The Holiday Project, a program that has provided holiday gifts to children and youth who receive services through the county’s human services system since the late 1960s. Concert-goers are also invited to participate in the program.

More information about the The Holiday Project, including suggested gifts, is available at http://www.alleghenycounty.us/Human-Services/News-Events/Events/Holiday-Project.aspx.