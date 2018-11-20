Pennsylvania veterans' homes offer memory care services

November is National Alzheimer’s Awareness and Caregivers Month, which serves as an optimal time to let people know that the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) offers care for residents with memory loss at each of its six veterans’ homes.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, dementia is a general term for a decline in mental ability severe enough to interfere with daily life. Alzheimer’s disease, a type of dementia that causes problems with memory, thinking and behavior, accounts for 60 to 80 percent of dementia cases.

“When looking outside of the home, families of Pennsylvania veterans often struggle with finding suitable care for a loved one who has memory loss,” said Andrew Ruscavage, director of DMVA’s Bureau of Veterans Homes. “The DMVA offers a strong solution, providing around-the-clock nursing care and special secure living units.”

Pennsylvania offers eligible veterans and their spouses six extended care facilities throughout the state that all provide memory care. Care at each home is administered by a clinical staff that includes physicians, registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nursing assistants, pharmacists and registered dieticians.

The six Pennsylvania veterans homes: Delaware Valley Veterans’ Home (Philadelphia), Gino J. Merli Veterans’ Center (Scranton), Hollidaysburg Veterans’ Home (Hollidaysburg), Pennsylvania Soldiers’ & Sailors’ Home (Erie), Southeastern Veterans’ Center (Spring City), and Southwestern Veterans’ Center (Pittsburgh).

Mr. Ruscavage recommends anyone interested in one of the veterans’ homes schedule a visit to see first-hand the care their loved one would receive as a resident. Visits and tours can be scheduled through the admissions office at each home.

More information about Pennsylvania’s veterans homes can be found at http://www.VeteransHomes.pa.gov.