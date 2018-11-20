Real estate transactions for issue of Nov. 20
November 20, 2018
16th Ward
John Conner LLC to David and Alena Delio at 2623 Burham St. for $152,000.
Dana J Carroll Barnes to A Botti Enterprises Inc. at 3255 Josephine St. for $40,000.
Renee Kuruce to Semper REI LLC at 2925 Mary St. for $140,000.
Daniel Josephs to Philip Wright at 2410 Patterson St. for $130,000.
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Stepan Houtchens at 2421 Spring St. for $44,900.
17th Ward
Alexandra Anetakis to Clinton and Paulette Page at 938 Pretense Way for $300,000.
William Hoffman to Christopher Wetzel and Michael LaRocca at 81 S. 16th St. for $260,000.
18th Ward
John Bick to Lauren Simmons at 18 Camfield St. for $80,000.
Aaron Krocke to Samuel Swerdlow at 76 Harwood St. for $125,000.
GZ Services Inc. to MJ Junejo at 808 Lillian St. for $15,000.
MJ Junejo to Alena Yevdokimova at 808 Lillian St. for $29,900.
Robert Majewski to Skyler Hoyle at 438 Winton St. for $118,500.
19th Ward
Kenneth Delraso to Strategic Properties Inc. at 435 437 Bigham St. for $160,000.
Samantha Topping to Marilyn McDonough at 711 Boggs Ave. for $125,000.
Joseph Martinelli to Nickolaus Work at 460 Edith St. for $159,500.
Brian Arthur Glaser to Aimee Nicole and Bryan Byrne Golden at 501 Griffin St. for $148,000.
Michael Kengor to Victoria Bene at 123 Olympia St. for $238,000.
Robert Mallinger to Joel and Ellen Stevenson at 541 Sweetbriar St. for $325,000.
29th Ward
Chris Connor Farms LLC to Irene Fantin at 1601 Brownsville Road for $200,000.
Wells Fargo Bank NA trustee to Nationwide Community Revitalization LLC at 2414 Custer Ave. for $24,985.
Bat Ami Sulami to Robert Chamberlain and Katrina Buches at 245 E. Meyers Ave. for $140,000.
Barbara Mallick to Jeffrey Neely at 2432 Edgar St. for $103,000.
Frank Pattinato III to Ahmad Sultan Bin Mohammad Shafi at 243 Merritt Ave. for $95,000.
Sarah Kuskil Bialek to Tracy Pope at 2244 Valera Ave. for $92,000.
Michele Nigro to Revolution RE LLC at 2291 Valera Ave. for $63,000.
30th Ward
Syed Husain to Michael Gutierrez at 436 Arabella St. for $22,500.
Trifera LLC to Atlantica LLC at 221 Wilbur St. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $28,386).
Mt. Oliver
Matthew Kail to Charles Bristol at 216 Amanda Ave. for $60,000.
Pho Real Estate LLC to Eton Pika LLC at 315 Brownsville Road for $45,000.
Sydney Keller to Deborah Willig at 817 Fulton Place for $35,000.
Reader Comments
(0)