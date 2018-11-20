ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Trio arrested on bank robbery charges

 
November 20, 2018



A coordinated effort by the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, the Allegheny County Sherriff's Office and the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force has resulted in the arrest of three people on bank robbery charges.

Nicole Wallace, 34, of Knoxville, was arrested November 13, and Edward Shaylon Hooten, 42, of Knoxville and Jason Rini, 37, of Heidelberg were arrested November 16. They face federal bank robbery charges for the following robberies:

October 17, of Huntington Bank in the 1800 block of Brownsville Road in Carrick.

October 26, of the First National Bank in Whitehall.

October 29, of First National Bank in the 800 block of S. Aiken Avenue in Shadyside.

The arrests were the result of investigative work by numerous detectives from: the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Violent Crimes Unit, Robbery Unit, Computer Crimes Unit, Narcotics and Vice Unit, and Intelligence Unit; the Allegheny County Sherriff's Office; and the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force.

 
