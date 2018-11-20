ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Tarue Davis arrested for homicide in fatal shooting

 
November 20, 2018



Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Homicide Detectives have arrested Tarue Davis, 18, in connection with a fatal shooting at a convenience store along Brownsville Road. 

Davis now faces criminal homicide charges in connection with the death of 23-year-old James Loughlin. Mr. Laughlin was shot on November 2 at the Unimart Convenience store in the 700 block of Brownsville Road. 

Davis was arrested at his residence shortly before 2 p.m., November, 16.



 
