Upcoming programs for kids, adults at the Carrick library

Wondering what to do now that the cold weather is here? Check out what’s happening at Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh – Carrick over the next month:

Kids Club is on Wednesdays, November 21 and 28, from 3:30–5 p.m. Meet new friends, hang out with old friends and try something new. Children can have fun, build social skills and use their imaginations. Activities may include crafts, games or technology. For children in grades K-5.

Family PlayShop takes place on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 10:30–11:30 a.m. Laugh, discover and explore with your child during this special playtime that supports healthy development. Babies, toddlers, preschoolers and their caregivers will make friends and use toys to learn about their world. Grown-ups will have a chance to chat with child development specialists and ask questions about caring for their little one. For children birth to 5 years and their caregivers.

Teen Time is on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 3:30–5:30 p.m. Teens who are into cool art projects, epic games, music, movie nights and just chilling out, are welcome at Teen Time.

Adulting 101: Hand Stamped Holiday Cards is planned for Wednesday, Dec. 5, from 6–7 p.m. Come to the library to make one of a kind block stamped holiday cards to send out to friends and family this winter season. Learn the art of hand stamping and knock an item off your holiday to do list. For more information, call 412-882-3897

A Naturalization Ceremony will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 11, from 6–8 p.m. Welcome new citizens and neighbors in a naturalization ceremony, presented in partnership with the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services. New United States citizens will take the oath of allegiance, pledge allegiance to the flag, and receive their certificates while surrounded by friends and family. All community members are welcome to attend in order to celebrate and greet these new citizens.

Welcome author Audrey Abbott on Saturday, Dec. 15, between 1–2 p.m. Welcome author and former CLP manager Audrey Iacone, as she discusses her debut novel The Lady’s Desire. After writing several non-fiction books, Ms. Iacone decided to try her hand at fiction and has a trilogy planned for her new characters. The author talk will feature information on how to research and write fiction, as well as cover her journey in the publishing industry.

Light refreshments will be served. Registration is preferred, for more information or to register call CLP-Carrick at 412-882-3897.

The library will close at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 21.

The Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh – Carrick Branch is at 1811 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15210.