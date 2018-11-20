ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Submissions needed from seniors for area art show

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

November 20, 2018



The Beechview Community Center is seeking artists, 50 or more years old, to submit one or two pieces of original artwork for its Artful Aging Exhibition at the center in January.

Original artwork can be paintings, drawings, photography, sculptures or crafts. An opening reception is planning for January 25.

For more information or to receive a mailed application, call 412-488-8404. Citipark’s Beechview Community Center is at 1555 Broadway Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15216.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2018 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018