Submissions needed from seniors for area art show

The Beechview Community Center is seeking artists, 50 or more years old, to submit one or two pieces of original artwork for its Artful Aging Exhibition at the center in January.

Original artwork can be paintings, drawings, photography, sculptures or crafts. An opening reception is planning for January 25.

For more information or to receive a mailed application, call 412-488-8404. Citipark’s Beechview Community Center is at 1555 Broadway Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15216.