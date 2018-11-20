Shop small businesses in South Side Nov. 24

The Historic South Side Business District welcomes everyone to shop at small businesses in South Side on November 24, Small Business Saturday.

Shoppers will find vintage treasures, handmade clothing, chic fashion and sidewalk apparel boutiques, and even bridal gowns. Stop in for a coffee before shopping, enjoy a meal along the way, and top it off with candies, ice cream, fudge or a milkshake. Find these and many other special holiday gifts for loved ones and friends. South Side has an abundance of restaurants, bars, retail and specialty shops, and attractions for people of all ages.

On November 24, the South Side Chamber of Commerce will feature a "Small Business Saturday" open house at the South Side Welcome Center, 1100 East Carson Street, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with light refreshments and small business giveaways.

Visit the Chamber's directory of South Side businesses at http://www.southsidechamber.org for a listing of more than 400 featured businesses. Connect to any of these businesses with a single click on a smart phone. Street and metered parking on South Side is free all day on November 22, Thanksgiving Thursday, and November 23, Black Friday. For Small Business Saturday parking, visit the Pittsburgh Parking Authority's website at http://www.pittsburghparking.com for any parking specials on that day.