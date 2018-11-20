Name those penguins

ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

November 20, 2018



Carolyn Holmes and Shirley Wood are having a contest to name two of James Simon's Penguins in their Zara Street garden. The women are offering a $20 gift certificate to the person who comes up with the best name for the penguins. Email your suggestions to The South Pittsburgh Reporter at info@sopghreporter.com with "Zara Street Penguins" in the subject line. Include your name and a telephone number to be contacted if your names are selected. In the event more than one person sends in the selected names, a random drawing from those entries will determine the winner. For more information, contact Roy Blankenship at the Hilltop Alliance, 412-586-5807.

 
