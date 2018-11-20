Mayor submits 2019 budgets to city council

Mayor William Peduto last week presented the city’s proposed 2019 Operating and Capital budgets to Pittsburgh City Council. They included no tax increases, and included increased spending on priorities including landslides and flooding, facilities, paving and other needs.

They are the first budgets to be formally introduced to council since the city left Act 47 financially distressed status early this year.

Total projected revenues for 2019 are $579,421,038 million and expenditures $571,531,034 million. The fund balance as a percentage of general fund expenditures is 11.42 percent.

“The fifth budget I’ve presented as mayor continues to cement the city’s long-term financial stability, while investing in core services, neighborhood development, infrastructure needs and our hard-working employees,” Mayor Peduto said.

With an emphasis on government efficiency, the Operating Budget focuses on new staffing needs for the Departments of City Planning, Mobility and Infrastructure, and Permits, Licenses and Inspections. It executes a new snow route optimization program, and fully funds body-worn cameras for the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police that include new sidearm sensors. Budgeted Public Safety staffing remains at historic levels, with plans this year for three police recruit classes and a firefighter recruit class.

Further budget highlights include:

• $20.3 million in street resurfacing – equaling 75 miles of streets – which is the greatest amount Pittsburgh government has spent on paving in memory. Last year the city budgeted $17 million in paving, which was more than double what the city allocated in previous administrations

• $6.8 million for landslides and slope failure remediation, which more than doubles what was budgeted this year

• $3.6 million for flood mitigation

• $3 million for the reconstruction of the Public Works 4th Division facility in Knoxville

• More than $1 million for redevelopment of Thaddeus Stevens Elementary School in Elliott into headquarters of the Bureau of Police Special Deployment Division

• $1.4 million for design work on reconfiguration of Stargell Field in Homewood

• Increasing the demolition budget to $3.2 million, which is a $1 million increase over 2018

City Council hold several budget overviews with city departments before holding a tentative line-item vote on December 11. A final vote is scheduled for December 18.