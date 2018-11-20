Family PlayShop series is coming to Carrick library

The Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh - Carrick will be hosting a four week Family PlayShop series on Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. beginning November 27.

Children learn and grow through play. Laugh, discover and explore with your child during this special playtime that supports healthy development. Babies, toddlers, preschoolers and their caregivers will make friends and use toys to learn about their world.

Adults will have a chance to chat with child development specialists from Achieva, TEIS, Healthy Start and WIC to ask questions about caring for their little one. This program is recommended for children birth to 5 years and their caregivers.

Contact Jon Antoszewski at 412-882-3897 or antoszewskijo@carnegielibrary.org for more information.