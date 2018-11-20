Buy your cookies by the pound at Holy Trinity sale

Holy Trinity Cathedral will hold its Annual Cookie Sale on Saturday, Dec. 8 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

More than 50 different varieties of cookies will be available for $10 per pound. Nut rolls, apricot rolls, poppy seed rolls and more will be available for $14 per roll. Pre-order rolls by emailing htcnutroll@gmail.com and include name, telephone number and the type and amount of rolls. Quantities are limited for pre-ordering.

The Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Cathedral is at 450 Maxwell Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15236, just off of Route 51 in Whitehall.