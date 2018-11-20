Pittsburgh Zoning Board hearings

Pittsburgh’s Zoning Board of Adjustment has scheduled the following public hearing of interest to South Pittsburgh residents in the first floor hearing room of the John P. Robin Civic Building, 200 Ross Street, Downtown.

Zone case 289/18 on Thursday, Nov. 29 at 10:20 a.m. is the appeal of Gwen Dakis, applicant, and Christopher Moehle, owner, for 309 Cola Street in the 18th Ward (Zoning District P).

Applicant requests one-story addition to existing garage.

Variances: 912.04.A: Minimum front setback for accessory structure is 30’, 14’6” requested; 912.04.C: Minimum side setback for accessory structure is 5’, 1’ requested; 912.04.E: Maximum height for accessory structures is 20’, 22’ requested; 925.06.E: Minimum required setback when a setback is provided is 3’, 1’ requested.

Zone case 293/18 on Thursday, Dec. 6 at 10:00 a.m. is the appeal of McIlvried, DiDiano & Mox LLC, applicant, and 129 McKean Street, LLC, owner, for 129 McKean Street in the 17th Ward (Zoning District RIV-IMU).

Applicant requests renovation and addition to existing structure for use as grocery (limited), retail (general) and restaurant (general).

Variances: 905.04.E.3c(2)c: 10’ street side setback required at 65’ for addition, none provided; 905.04.E.4.b(3): 10’ sidewalk required, 5’3” provided; 914.02.A: 71 parking spaces required, zero provided.

For more information on the City of Pittsburgh Zoning Board of Adjustment, go to: http://pittsburghpa.gov/dcp/boards/zoning-board.