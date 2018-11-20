Mt. Oliver Housing Court

Results for the Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court November 8 cases in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom are:

• Timothy Connors, 112 Fulton Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 302.4, Weeds. Dismissed, Abated.

Results for the Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court November 15 cases in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom are:

• Theresa Schuerle, 196 Ormsby Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, 302.1, Debris; 302.4, Weeds. Withdrawn, Abated.

• Donald Vietmeier, 117 Margaret Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 302.1, Debris. Dismissed, Abated.

• Debbie Schweiger, 5 Elizabeth Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 845.183.7, Rental License. Withdrawn, Abated.

• Debbie Schweiger, 417 Hays Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, 845.183.7, Rental License. Withdrawn, Abated.

• David Winkowski, 653 Margaret Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 845.183.7, Rental License. Fined $396.86.

• Top 2 Worldwide Real Estate, 100 St. Joseph Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 845.183.7, Rental License. Fined $396.86.

• Svetlana Burns, 150 St. Joseph Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 845.183.7, Rental License. Withdrawn, Abated.

• Frank Sciulli,224 Stamm Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, 845.183.7, Rental License. Fined $196.87.

• Noah Verbit, 129 Fremont Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 845.183.7, Rental License. Withdrawn, Abated.

• Ebony Taylor, 203 Quincy Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, 845.183.7, Rental License. Withdrawn, Abated.

• Darnell Taylor, 188 St. Joseph Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 302.1, Debris. Fined $696.87.

• Nurudeen Lasisi, 419 Carl Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 302.4, Weeds. Dismissed, Abated.

All Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King's office is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick.